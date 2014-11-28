Nagpur, Nov 28 S About 20 dollar per tonne fall in last three sessions in
overseas edible oils showed effects in oil market here. Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today
suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on considerable fall in demand at
prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and
downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Coconut KP oil too reported a sharp fall here on lack of demand from local traders
amid increased supply from producing regions.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor
coconut KP oils reported steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined further here on poor demand from local traders amid good
supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down here on poor demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality
arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy condition on
NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
About 6,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,800 28,400-34,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,900 28,500-34,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 27,600-34,300
Amravati 200 27,300-34,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 27,000-34,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500,
Washim - 34,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 150 1,300-2,014 1,500-2,006
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 610 620
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 570 580
Cottonseed refined 585 695
Cottonseed solvent 565 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 660 660
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,680
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 608 617
Soyoil Solvent 568 577
Cottonseed refined 585 593
Cottonseed solvent 565 570
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 606 612
Soyoil Solvent 566 571
Cottonseed refined oil 586 592
Cottonseed solvent oil 564 573
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 616 624
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
614 621
JALNA
Soyoil refined
617 622
NANDED
Soyoil refined 614 620
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 617,
Baramati - 617, Chalisgaon - 620, Pachora - 618, Parbhani - 616,
Koosnoor - 616, Solapur - 617, Supa - 619, Sangli - 620.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,100-28,500 28,300-28,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000
Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300,
Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.1 degree Celsius (55.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *