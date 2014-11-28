Nagpur, Nov 28 S About 20 dollar per tonne fall in last three sessions in overseas edible oils showed effects in oil market here. Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Coconut KP oil too reported a sharp fall here on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor coconut KP oils reported steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down here on poor demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 6,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,800 28,400-34,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,900 28,500-34,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 27,600-34,300 Amravati 200 27,300-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,000-34,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500, Washim - 34,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 150 1,300-2,014 1,500-2,006 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 610 620 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 570 580 Cottonseed refined 585 695 Cottonseed solvent 565 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,680 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 608 617 Soyoil Solvent 568 577 Cottonseed refined 585 593 Cottonseed solvent 565 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 606 612 Soyoil Solvent 566 571 Cottonseed refined oil 586 592 Cottonseed solvent oil 564 573 DHULIA Soyoil refined 616 624 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 614 621 JALNA Soyoil refined 617 622 NANDED Soyoil refined 614 620 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 617, Baramati - 617, Chalisgaon - 620, Pachora - 618, Parbhani - 616, Koosnoor - 616, Solapur - 617, Supa - 619, Sangli - 620. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,100-28,500 28,300-28,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,100, Koosnoor - 29,300, Latur - 29,200, Nanded - 29,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius (55.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *