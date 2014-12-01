Nagpur, Dec 1 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported steady here in sluggish trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Malaysian palm oil. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,700 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,500 28,000-34,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,600 28,100-34,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 27,700-34,200 Amravati 100 27,300-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 26,800-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,000, Washim - 34,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,300-2,004 1,300-2,014 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 606 606 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 566 566 Cottonseed refined 585 685 Cottonseed solvent 565 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 870 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,440 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,600 2,600 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 602 602 Soyoil Solvent 560 560 Cottonseed refined 585 585 Cottonseed solvent 565 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 602 602 Soyoil Solvent 562 562 Cottonseed refined oil 586 586 Cottonseed solvent oil 564 564 DHULIA Soyoil refined 612 612 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 609 609 JALNA Soyoil refined 611 611 NANDED Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 613, Baramati - 612, Chalisgaon - 616, Pachora - 614, Parbhani - 612, Koosnoor - 612, Solapur - 614, Supa - 615, Sangli - 615. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,000 Akola -30,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,300, Jalna - 31,100, Koosnoor - 31,300, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius (55.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *