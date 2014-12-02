Nagpur, Dec 2 Coconut KP oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in
producing regions. Good coconut arrival in this season, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil
and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
linseed, rapeseed and castor oils reported steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in coconut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to
soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release
of stock from stockists also pulled down prices here.
About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,700 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-33,300 28,000-33,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-33,400 28,100-33,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,500-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 27,100-32,800
Amravati 100 27,000-32,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 27,300-33,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,400, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,250,
Washim - 33,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 150 1,400-2,002 1,300-2,009
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 606 606
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 566 566
Cottonseed refined 585 685
Cottonseed solvent 565 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,430
Sunflower oil refined 660 660
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,580 2,600
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 602 602
Soyoil Solvent 560 560
Cottonseed refined 585 585
Cottonseed solvent 565 585
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 602 602
Soyoil Solvent 562 562
Cottonseed refined oil 586 586
Cottonseed solvent oil 564 564
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 612 612
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
609 609
JALNA
Soyoil refined
611 611
NANDED
Soyoil refined 610 610
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 613,
Baramati - 612, Chalisgaon - 616, Pachora - 614, Parbhani - 612,
Koosnoor - 612, Solapur - 614, Supa - 615, Sangli - 615.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,000
Akola -30,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,300,
Jalna - 31,100, Koosnoor - 31,300, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.1 degree Celsius (55.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *