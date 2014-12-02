Nagpur, Dec 2 Coconut KP oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in producing regions. Good coconut arrival in this season, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils reported steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in coconut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices here. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,700 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-33,300 28,000-33,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-33,400 28,100-33,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 27,100-32,800 Amravati 100 27,000-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,300-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,400, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,250, Washim - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 150 1,400-2,002 1,300-2,009 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 606 606 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 566 566 Cottonseed refined 585 685 Cottonseed solvent 565 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,430 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,580 2,600 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 602 602 Soyoil Solvent 560 560 Cottonseed refined 585 585 Cottonseed solvent 565 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 602 602 Soyoil Solvent 562 562 Cottonseed refined oil 586 586 Cottonseed solvent oil 564 564 DHULIA Soyoil refined 612 612 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 609 609 JALNA Soyoil refined 611 611 NANDED Soyoil refined 610 610 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 613, Baramati - 612, Chalisgaon - 616, Pachora - 614, Parbhani - 612, Koosnoor - 612, Solapur - 614, Supa - 615, Sangli - 615. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,000 Akola -30,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,300, Jalna - 31,100, Koosnoor - 31,300, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius (55.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *