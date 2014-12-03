Nagpur, Dec 3 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Notable rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices. About 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,700 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-33,600 27,400-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-33,700 27,500-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 26,800-32,800 Amravati 100 27,000-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,100-32,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,400, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,300, Washim - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-2,002 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 607 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 569 566 Cottonseed refined 585 685 Cottonseed solvent 565 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,430 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,580 2,580 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 607 605 Soyoil Solvent 567 563 Cottonseed refined 585 585 Cottonseed solvent 565 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 607 604 Soyoil Solvent 567 565 Cottonseed refined oil 586 586 Cottonseed solvent oil 564 564 DHULIA Soyoil refined 614 612 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 611 609 JALNA Soyoil refined 613 612 NANDED Soyoil refined 612 610 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 615, Baramati - 614, Chalisgaon - 618, Pachora - 616, Parbhani - 614, Koosnoor - 614, Solapur - 616, Supa - 617, Sangli - 617. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,500-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola -29,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,100, Hingoli - 30,300, Jalna - 30,100, Koosnoor - 30,300, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 31,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.6 degree Celsius (52.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *