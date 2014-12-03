Nagpur, Dec 3 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Notable rise on NCDEX and upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply
from crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival.
Sharp fall in soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices.
About 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,700 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,000-33,600 27,400-33,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,100-33,700 27,500-33,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 26,800-32,800
Amravati 100 27,000-33,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,100-32,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,400, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,300,
Washim - 33,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-2,002
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 607
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 569 566
Cottonseed refined 585 685
Cottonseed solvent 565 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,430
Sunflower oil refined 660 660
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,580 2,580
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 607 605
Soyoil Solvent 567 563
Cottonseed refined 585 585
Cottonseed solvent 565 585
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 607 604
Soyoil Solvent 567 565
Cottonseed refined oil 586 586
Cottonseed solvent oil 564 564
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 614 612
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
611 609
JALNA
Soyoil refined
613 612
NANDED
Soyoil refined 612 610
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 615,
Baramati - 614, Chalisgaon - 618, Pachora - 616, Parbhani - 614,
Koosnoor - 614, Solapur - 616, Supa - 617, Sangli - 617.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,500-30,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500
Akola -29,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,100, Hingoli - 30,300,
Jalna - 30,100, Koosnoor - 30,300, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 31,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.6 degree Celsius (52.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *