Nagpur, Dec 4 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted strong on renewed buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, weak arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,900 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,200 27,600-33,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,300 27,700-33,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 27,400-33,800 Amravati 100 27,500-33,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,800-33,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,400, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,300, Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,000-4,200 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 10 9,800-10,500 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-2,002 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 609 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 569 569 Cottonseed refined 585 685 Cottonseed solvent 565 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,430 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,580 2,580 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 607 607 Soyoil Solvent 567 567 Cottonseed refined 585 585 Cottonseed solvent 565 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 607 607 Soyoil Solvent 567 567 Cottonseed refined oil 586 586 Cottonseed solvent oil 564 564 DHULIA Soyoil refined 614 614 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 611 611 JALNA Soyoil refined 613 613 NANDED Soyoil refined 612 612 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 615, Baramati - 614, Chalisgaon - 618, Pachora - 616, Parbhani - 614, Koosnoor - 614, Solapur - 616, Supa - 617, Sangli - 617. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola -29,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,100, Hingoli - 30,300, Jalna - 30,100, Koosnoor - 30,300, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 31,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.6 degree Celsius (52.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *