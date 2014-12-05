Nagpur, Dec 5 Barring a sharp fall in groundnut and coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut oil here because of good supply from producing regions. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from local plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi pushed down prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,800 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-33,400 27,900-33,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-33,500 28,000-33,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 27,000-33,600 Amravati 100 27,400-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,400-33,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,000, Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,400-1,946 1,400-2,002 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 609 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 569 569 Cottonseed refined 585 685 Cottonseed solvent 565 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,425 1,430 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,580 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 607 607 Soyoil Solvent 567 567 Cottonseed refined 585 585 Cottonseed solvent 565 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 607 607 Soyoil Solvent 567 567 Cottonseed refined oil 586 586 Cottonseed solvent oil 564 564 DHULIA Soyoil refined 614 614 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 611 611 JALNA Soyoil refined 613 613 NANDED Soyoil refined 612 612 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 615, Baramati - 614, Chalisgaon - 618, Pachora - 616, Parbhani - 614, Koosnoor - 614, Solapur - 616, Supa - 617, Sangli - 617. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-29,300 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,300 Akola -28,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,800, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,000, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.3 degree Celsius (55.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *