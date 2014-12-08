Nagpur, Dec 6 The slide in coconut KP oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish on good crop position reports. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,900 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,500 27,600-33,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,600 27,700-33,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 27,300-33,100 Amravati 200 27,700-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,600-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,200, Washim - 33,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-1,946 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 609 609 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 569 569 Cottonseed refined 585 685 Cottonseed solvent 565 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,425 1,425 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 607 607 Soyoil Solvent 567 567 Cottonseed refined 585 585 Cottonseed solvent 565 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 607 607 Soyoil Solvent 567 567 Cottonseed refined oil 586 586 Cottonseed solvent oil 564 564 DHULIA Soyoil refined 614 614 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 611 611 JALNA Soyoil refined 613 613 NANDED Soyoil refined 612 612 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 615, Baramati - 614, Chalisgaon - 618, Pachora - 616, Parbhani - 614, Koosnoor - 614, Solapur - 616, Supa - 617, Sangli - 617. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-29,300 28,800-29,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,300 Akola -28,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,800, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,000, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius (87.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius (55.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *