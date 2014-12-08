Nagpur, Dec 8 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets handsomely. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,900 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,700-33,500 27,200-33,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,800-33,600 27,300-33,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 27,300-33,600 Amravati 200 27,900-33,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,600-33,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,800, Washim - 33,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-1,946 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 618 609 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 578 569 Cottonseed refined 595 685 Cottonseed solvent 575 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,425 1,425 Sunflower oil refined 660 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 614 607 Soyoil Solvent 574 567 Cottonseed refined 595 585 Cottonseed solvent 575 585 AKOLA Soyoil refined 614 607 Soyoil Solvent 572 567 Cottonseed refined oil 596 586 Cottonseed solvent oil 574 564 DHULIA Soyoil refined 624 618 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 621 616 JALNA Soyoil refined 623 617 NANDED Soyoil refined 622 614 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 625, Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 628, Pachora - 626, Parbhani - 624, Koosnoor - 624, Solapur - 626, Supa - 627, Sangli - 627. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-29,300 28,800-29,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,300 Akola -28,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,800, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 30,000, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 9.6 degree Celsius (49.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *