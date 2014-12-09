Nagpur, Dec 9 Barring a sharp rise in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. No trader was in mood for any
commitment in major edible oils and adopted wait & watch move because of weak international
edible oil prices, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply
from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
upward tendency on increased seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak
arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise in soymeal, good hike in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-33,700 27,700-33,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-33,800 27,800-33,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 27,700-33,000
Amravati 200 27,900-33,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 27,600-33,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,500, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500,
Washim - 33,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-1,946
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 618 618
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 578 578
Cottonseed refined 595 695
Cottonseed solvent 575 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,425 1,425
Sunflower oil refined 670 660
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 614 614
Soyoil Solvent 574 574
Cottonseed refined 595 595
Cottonseed solvent 575 575
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 614 615
Soyoil Solvent 572 572
Cottonseed refined oil 596 596
Cottonseed solvent oil 574 574
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 624 624
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
621 621
JALNA
Soyoil refined
623 623
NANDED
Soyoil refined 622 622
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 625,
Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 628, Pachora - 626, Parbhani - 624,
Koosnoor - 624, Solapur - 626, Supa - 627, Sangli - 627.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 28,800-29,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500
Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,000, Hingoli - 30,300,
Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (85.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
9.8 degree Celsius (49.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *