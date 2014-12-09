Nagpur, Dec 9 Barring a sharp rise in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. No trader was in mood for any commitment in major edible oils and adopted wait & watch move because of weak international edible oil prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed upward tendency on increased seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise in soymeal, good hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,700 27,700-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,800 27,800-33,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 27,700-33,000 Amravati 200 27,900-33,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,600-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,500, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-1,946 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 618 618 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 578 578 Cottonseed refined 595 695 Cottonseed solvent 575 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,425 1,425 Sunflower oil refined 670 660 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 614 614 Soyoil Solvent 574 574 Cottonseed refined 595 595 Cottonseed solvent 575 575 AKOLA Soyoil refined 614 615 Soyoil Solvent 572 572 Cottonseed refined oil 596 596 Cottonseed solvent oil 574 574 DHULIA Soyoil refined 624 624 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 621 621 JALNA Soyoil refined 623 623 NANDED Soyoil refined 622 622 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 625, Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 628, Pachora - 626, Parbhani - 624, Koosnoor - 624, Solapur - 626, Supa - 627, Sangli - 627. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 28,800-29,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,000, Hingoli - 30,300, Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (85.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 9.8 degree Celsius (49.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *