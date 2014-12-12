Nagpur, Dec 12 The slide in groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in groundnut producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and no takers to soyabean oil also affected prices. Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,100 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,900 28,000-34,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,000 28,000-34,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 27,500-33,500 Amravati 100 27,500-33,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,800-33,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,300, Washim - 34,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-1,946 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 627 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 587 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,410 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 624 Soyoil Solvent 585 585 Cottonseed refined 607 607 Cottonseed solvent 587 587 AKOLA Soyoil refined 623 623 Soyoil Solvent 583 583 Cottonseed refined oil 606 606 Cottonseed solvent oil 587 587 DHULIA Soyoil refined 632 632 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 633 633 JALNA Soyoil refined 635 635 NANDED Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 635, Baramati - 633, Chalisgaon - 638, Pachora - 636, Parbhani - 634, Koosnoor - 634, Solapur - 636, Supa - 637, Sangli - 635. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,200-29,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,000, Hingoli - 30,300, Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.2 degree Celsius (57.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)