Nagpur, Dec 13 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global
trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam climbed in overseas
markets. Fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices,
sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor
and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved
down on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal,
further fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from producing
belts also pushed down prices.
Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,700-33,700 28,100-33,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,800-33,800 28,200-33,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 27,900-33,500
Amravati 100 27,600-33,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,400-33,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,300,
Washim - 34,400, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-1,946
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 627
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 587
Cottonseed refined 610 605
Cottonseed solvent 590 685
Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400
Sunflower oil refined 680 680
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 627 624
Soyoil Solvent 587 585
Cottonseed refined 612 607
Cottonseed solvent 590 587
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 627 623
Soyoil Solvent 585 583
Cottonseed refined oil 610 606
Cottonseed solvent oil 510 587
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 635 632
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
636 631
JALNA
Soyoil refined
637 633
NANDED
Soyoil refined 635 632
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 638,
Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 639, Parbhani - 637,
Koosnoor - 636, Solapur - 639, Supa - 639, Sangli - 640.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500
Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,000, Hingoli - 30,300,
Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.5 degree Celsius (65.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 18 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *