Nagpur, Dec 13 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal, further fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from producing belts also pushed down prices. Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,700-33,700 28,100-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,800-33,800 28,200-33,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 27,900-33,500 Amravati 100 27,600-33,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,400-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,300, Washim - 34,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-1,946 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 627 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 587 Cottonseed refined 610 605 Cottonseed solvent 590 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 627 624 Soyoil Solvent 587 585 Cottonseed refined 612 607 Cottonseed solvent 590 587 AKOLA Soyoil refined 627 623 Soyoil Solvent 585 583 Cottonseed refined oil 610 606 Cottonseed solvent oil 510 587 DHULIA Soyoil refined 635 632 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 636 631 JALNA Soyoil refined 637 633 NANDED Soyoil refined 635 632 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 638, Baramati - 636, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 639, Parbhani - 637, Koosnoor - 636, Solapur - 639, Supa - 639, Sangli - 640. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,000, Hingoli - 30,300, Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.5 degree Celsius (65.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *