Nagpur, Dec 15 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean price and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. Heavy rains yesterday evening in parts of Vidarbha affected arrival. Nearly 2,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-31,400 28,500-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-31,500 28,600-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,0500-33,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 27,500-32,500 Amravati 100 27,500-32,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,400-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,300, Washim - 33,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 50 1,425-2,072 1,400-1,946 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 630 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 589 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 626 627 Soyoil Solvent 584 586 Cottonseed refined 612 612 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 625 627 Soyoil Solvent 584 586 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 632 635 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 636 JALNA Soyoil refined 633 635 NANDED Soyoil refined 632 635 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 635, Baramati - 633, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 635, Parbhani - 635, Koosnoor - 633, Solapur - 636, Supa - 636, Sangli - 638. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,000, Hingoli - 30,300, Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.6 degree Celsius (65.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)