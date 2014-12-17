Nagpur, Dec 17 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported a sharp fall on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in soyabean oil and no takers to soymeal also pulled down prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,100 28,000-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,800 28,100-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 27,500-33,000 Amravati 100 27,500-32,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,700-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900, Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,132 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 629 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 589 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 627 Soyoil Solvent 584 587 Cottonseed refined 612 612 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 629 632 Soyoil Solvent 588 590 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 633 635 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 636 JALNA Soyoil refined 633 636 NANDED Soyoil refined 631 634 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 635, Baramati - 635, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 638, Parbhani - 637, Koosnoor - 634, Solapur - 638, Supa - 638, Sangli - 640. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,100-29,600 29,100-29,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,000, Hingoli - 30,300, Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.1 degree Celsius (79.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 7.7 degree Celsius (46.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 07 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *