Nagpur, Dec 17 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition on
international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported a sharp fall on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality
arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in soyabean oil and no takers to
soymeal also pulled down prices.
About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-33,100 28,000-33,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-33,800 28,100-33,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 27,500-33,000
Amravati 100 27,500-32,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,700-32,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900,
Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,132
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 629
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 589
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400
Sunflower oil refined 680 680
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 624 627
Soyoil Solvent 584 587
Cottonseed refined 612 612
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 629 632
Soyoil Solvent 588 590
Cottonseed refined oil 610 610
Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 633 635
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
632 636
JALNA
Soyoil refined
633 636
NANDED
Soyoil refined 631 634
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 635,
Baramati - 635, Chalisgaon - 637, Pachora - 638, Parbhani - 637,
Koosnoor - 634, Solapur - 638, Supa - 638, Sangli - 640.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,100-29,600 29,100-29,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500
Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,000, Hingoli - 30,300,
Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.1 degree Celsius (79.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
7.7 degree Celsius (46.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 07 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *