Nagpur, Dec 18 Soyabean, rapeseed and castor oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in rapeseed and castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,100 28,000-33,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,200 28,100-33,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 27,400-32,900 Amravati 100 27,200-32,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,760-32,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900, Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,132 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 629 627 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 589 586 Cottonseed refined 610 610 Cottonseed solvent 590 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 626 623 Soyoil Solvent 586 584 Cottonseed refined 612 612 Cottonseed solvent 590 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 631 630 Soyoil Solvent 591 588 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 635 633 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 636 6364 JALNA Soyoil refined 636 633 NANDED Soyoil refined 634 631 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637, Baramati - 637, Chalisgaon - 635, Pachora - 636, Parbhani - 634, Koosnoor - 6346, Solapur - 636, Supa - 636, Sangli - 638. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 29,100-29,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000 Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,7000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 6.8 degree Celsius (44.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *