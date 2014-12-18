Nagpur, Dec 18 Soyabean, rapeseed and castor oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global
trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas
markets. Fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices,
sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and
coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in rapeseed and castor oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking
selling by stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soymeal, easy
condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
affected sentiment.
About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-33,100 28,000-33,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-33,200 28,100-33,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 27,400-32,900
Amravati 100 27,200-32,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,760-32,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900,
Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,132
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 629 627
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 589 586
Cottonseed refined 610 610
Cottonseed solvent 590 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400
Sunflower oil refined 680 680
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 626 623
Soyoil Solvent 586 584
Cottonseed refined 612 612
Cottonseed solvent 590 590
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 631 630
Soyoil Solvent 591 588
Cottonseed refined oil 610 610
Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 635 633
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
636 6364
JALNA
Soyoil refined
636 633
NANDED
Soyoil refined 634 631
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 637,
Baramati - 637, Chalisgaon - 635, Pachora - 636, Parbhani - 634,
Koosnoor - 6346, Solapur - 636, Supa - 636, Sangli - 638.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 29,100-29,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000
Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700,
Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,7000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 24.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
6.8 degree Celsius (44.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 08 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *