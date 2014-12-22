Nagpur, Dec 20 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam climbed in overseas markets in last trading session. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) shot up here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 2,500 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,300 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,800 29,000-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,900 29,100-32,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,400-32,300 Amravati 100 28,000-31,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,000-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800, Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,550-2,190 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 629 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 589 Cottonseed refined 615 610 Cottonseed solvent 595 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 633 629 Soyoil Solvent 593 588 Cottonseed refined 617 612 Cottonseed solvent 595 590 AKOLA Soyoil refined 634 631 Soyoil Solvent 594 591 Cottonseed refined oil 615 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 595 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 639 636 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 640 636 JALNA Soyoil refined 641 638 NANDED Soyoil refined 639 636 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 642, Chalisgaon - 639, Pachora - 639, Parbhani - 639, Koosnoor - 644, Solapur - 642, Supa - 640, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000 Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 8.5 degree Celsius (47.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *