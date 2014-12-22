Nagpur, Dec 22 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices recovered strongly in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on first day of this week on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil quoted strong. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further ries in soyabean and cottonseed oils here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down here on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Downward trend in soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and poor quality arrival also pulled down prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,300 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,500 29,000-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,600 29,100-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 28,000-32,300 Amravati 100 27,400-31,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,000-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,000, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800, Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,550-2,190 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 642 634 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 602 595 Cottonseed refined 625 615 Cottonseed solvent 605 595 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 641 633 Soyoil Solvent 601 597 Cottonseed refined 627 618 Cottonseed solvent 605 596 AKOLA Soyoil refined 643 636 Soyoil Solvent 603 594 Cottonseed refined oil 625 605 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 597 DHULIA Soyoil refined 648 639 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 650 642 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 640 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 641 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 652, Baramati - 652, Chalisgaon - 649, Pachora - 649, Parbhani - 649, Koosnoor - 654, Solapur - 652, Supa - 650, Sangli - 652. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,400-28,800 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000 Akola -28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 7.4 degree Celsius (45.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *