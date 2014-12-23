Nagpur, Dec 22 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as American soya digam oil prices and Malaysian palm oil prices rose handsomely. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further ries in soyabean and cottonseed oils here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil in last two sessions, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices here About 2,500 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,400 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,800 28,000-32,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,900 28,100-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 27,700-32,200 Amravati 100 27,400-31,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,000-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,000, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800, Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,550-2,190 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 648 643 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 608 603 Cottonseed refined 630 617 Cottonseed solvent 610 595 Groundnut oil (loose) 830 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 647 643 Soyoil Solvent 607 602 Cottonseed refined 630 625 Cottonseed solvent 610 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 647 640 Soyoil Solvent 607 604 Cottonseed refined oil 630 625 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 605 DHULIA Soyoil refined 656 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 658 651 JALNA Soyoil refined 656 650 NANDED Soyoil refined 657 650 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 659, Baramati - 657, Chalisgaon - 657, Pachora - 658, Parbhani - 660, Koosnoor - 656, Solapur - 658, Supa - 655, Sangli - 658. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,400-28,800 28,400-28,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000 Akola -28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 7.8 degree Celsius (46.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 31 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *