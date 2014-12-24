Nagpur, Dec 24 Select edible oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices by about five dollar per tonne in last three trading sessions. Healthy rise in on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, sunflower refined and castor oils today zoomed up here on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered strongly here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid restricted arrival from producing belts. Further rise on NCDEX, upward trend in soyabean oil, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices. About 2,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,600 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-32,900 28,000-32,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-33,000 28,100-32,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,300-33,800 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,400-32,200 Amravati 100 28,000-32,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,100-32,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,100, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900, Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,550-2,190 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 649 646 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 609 605 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 840 830 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 690 680 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 649 647 Soyoil Solvent 607 607 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 650 645 Soyoil Solvent 610 606 Cottonseed refined oil 630 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 610 DHULIA Soyoil refined 657 655 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 659 655 JALNA Soyoil refined 657 653 NANDED Soyoil refined 658 656 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 660, Baramati - 658, Chalisgaon - 658, Pachora - 659, Parbhani - 661, Koosnoor - 657, Solapur - 659, Supa - 656, Sangli - 658. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,400-28,800 28,400-28,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000 Akola -28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 9.8 degree Celsius (48.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 9 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *