Nagpur, Dec 24 Government move to hike oil import duty by five per cent on
refined oil and two & half per cent of crude oil showed its effects here. Soyabean and
cottonseed oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake
by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as
Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices recovered strongly. Healthy rise in on NCDEX
and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity as no trader was
in mood for any commitment because of sharp rise in major edible oils.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas supply
reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered here on increased buying support from local traders amid thin
supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in soyabean oil,
sharp hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
About 2,500 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-33,000 28,200-32,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-33,100 28,300-32,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 150 28,200-32,400
Amravati 100 28,500-32,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 150 28,100-32,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,100, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900,
Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 100 1,500-2,200 1,550-2,190
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 664
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 622
Cottonseed refined 650 640
Cottonseed solvent 630 620
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400
Sunflower oil refined 690 690
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 669 662
Soyoil Solvent 630 622
Cottonseed refined 650 640
Cottonseed solvent 630 620
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 671 664
Soyoil Solvent 632 623
Cottonseed refined oil 650 640
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 620
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 681 672
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
683 674
JALNA
Soyoil refined
680 671
NANDED
Soyoil refined 680 669
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680,
Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 681, Pachora - 679, Parbhani - 682,
Koosnoor - 680, Solapur - 683, Supa - 682, Sangli - 683.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,400-28,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000
Akola -28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700,
Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.7 degree Celsius (51.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
