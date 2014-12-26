Nagpur, Dec 24 Government move to hike oil import duty by five per cent on refined oil and two & half per cent of crude oil showed its effects here. Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices recovered strongly. Healthy rise in on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of sharp rise in major edible oils. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on increased buying support from local traders amid thin supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, sharp hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 2,500 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-33,000 28,200-32,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-33,100 28,300-32,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 28,200-32,400 Amravati 100 28,500-32,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 150 28,100-32,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,100, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900, Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,500-2,200 1,550-2,190 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 664 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 622 Cottonseed refined 650 640 Cottonseed solvent 630 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,400 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 690 690 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 669 662 Soyoil Solvent 630 622 Cottonseed refined 650 640 Cottonseed solvent 630 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 671 664 Soyoil Solvent 632 623 Cottonseed refined oil 650 640 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 620 DHULIA Soyoil refined 681 672 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 683 674 JALNA Soyoil refined 680 671 NANDED Soyoil refined 680 669 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680, Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 681, Pachora - 679, Parbhani - 682, Koosnoor - 680, Solapur - 683, Supa - 682, Sangli - 683. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,400-28,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000 Akola -28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.7 degree Celsius (51.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *