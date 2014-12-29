Nagpur, Dec 27 The rising trend in major edible and non-edible oils remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend and government move to hike import duty. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil today recovered strongly on increased demand from local traders amid thin supply from crushing plants. Stockists were active looking towards impact on hike in oil import duty. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered strongly here on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil in last two sessions, Further rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South- based plants also helped to push up prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-34,000 28,600-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-34,100 28,700-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 28,500-33,400 Amravati 100 28,900-33,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 150 29,000-33,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,100, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,400, Washim - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 200 1,500-2,200 1,470-2,200 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 683 674 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 643 632 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,420 1,400 Sunflower oil refined 700 690 Linseed oil 760 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 679 672 Soyoil Solvent 640 632 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 681 674 Soyoil Solvent 642 633 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 691 682 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 693 684 JALNA Soyoil refined 690 681 NANDED Soyoil refined 690 679 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 691, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 692, Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 693, Supa - 692, Sangli - 693. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000 Akola -28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.9 degree Celsius (80.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 6.7 degree Celsius (44.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 06 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *