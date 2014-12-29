Nagpur, Dec 29 Major edible oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil today recovered smartly on increased demand from local traders amid thin supply from crushing plants. Stockists were active looking towards impact on hike in oil import duty raised by government day before yesterday. * Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil in last three sessions, upward trend in soymeal, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-34,400 29,500-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-34,500 29,600-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 28,700-33,600 Amravati 150 29,000-33,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,000-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,800, Washim - 34,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,500-2,176 1,500-2,200 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 686 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 642 Cottonseed refined 660 650 Cottonseed solvent 640 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,420 Sunflower oil refined 710 690 Linseed oil 780 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,430 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 693 686 Soyoil Solvent 653 645 Cottonseed refined 660 650 Cottonseed solvent 640 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 995 684 Soyoil Solvent 655 643 Cottonseed refined oil 660 650 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 692 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 695 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 696 NANDED Soyoil refined 703 693 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705, Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 702, Koosnoor - 704, Solapur - 703, Supa - 705, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,200 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,200 Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,900, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.6 degree Celsius (78.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 5.0 degree Celsius (41.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 06 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *