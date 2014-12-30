Nagpur, Dec 30 The rising trend in major edible oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oil today zoomed up again on increased demand from local traders amid thin supply from crushing plants. Government move to hike oil import duty also boosted prices. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid restricted arrival from producing belts. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean price and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-35,000 29,600-34,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-35,100 29,700-34,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,200 34,500-35,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 29,700-34,600 Amravati 100 29,200-34,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,000-34,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,400, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,800, Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 150 1,500-2,186 1,500-2,175 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 696 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 658 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,430 Sunflower oil refined 720 710 Linseed oil 790 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 692 Soyoil Solvent 660 649 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 689 Soyoil Solvent 662 652 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 709 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 713 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 710 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 701 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 7120, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 713, Supa - 715, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,200 28,700-29,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,200 Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,900, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.3 degree Celsius (79.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 7.1 degree Celsius (44.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 07 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *