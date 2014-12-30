Nagpur, Dec 30 The rising trend in major edible oil remained unabated for the
second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on
increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas
trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on
NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oil today zoomed up again on
increased demand from local traders amid thin supply from crushing plants.
Government move to hike oil import duty also boosted prices.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid restricted
arrival from producing belts. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean price and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up
prices.
About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-35,000 29,600-34,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-35,100 29,700-34,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,200 34,500-35,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 29,700-34,600
Amravati 100 29,200-34,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 29,000-34,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,400, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,800,
Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 150 1,500-2,186 1,500-2,175
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 696
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 658
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,430 1,430
Sunflower oil refined 720 710
Linseed oil 790 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 700 692
Soyoil Solvent 660 649
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 702 689
Soyoil Solvent 662 652
Cottonseed refined oil 660 660
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 709 703
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
713 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined
710 701
NANDED
Soyoil refined 712 701
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 7120,
Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 712,
Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 713, Supa - 715, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,200 28,700-29,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,200
Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700,
Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,900, Nanded - 30,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.3 degree Celsius (79.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
7.1 degree Celsius (44.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 07 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *