Nagpur, Jan 1 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors and traders were in New Year mood. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. Weak trend in Malaysian palm oil, downward trend in American soya digam prices and easy condition on NCDEX also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down on lack of demand from local traders amid shot supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Nearly 1,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,700 28,500-34,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,800 28,600-34,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,200 35,500-36,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,400-33,500 Amravati 100 28,200-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,000-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500, Washim - 34,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,186 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 660 650 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 706 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 706 706 JALNA Soyoil refined 710 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710, Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 708, Supa - 711, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,700-29,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,200 Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,900, Nanded - 30,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.7 degree Celsius (65.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 25 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *