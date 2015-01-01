Nagpur, Jan 1 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading
in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in
absence of any worthwhile moving factors and traders were in New Year mood. Restricted arrivals
against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. Weak trend in Malaysian palm
oil, downward trend in American soya digam prices and easy condition on NCDEX also affected
sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported down on lack of demand from local traders amid shot supply
from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival.
Easy condition in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX and
fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
Nearly 1,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening.
High moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-33,700 28,500-34,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-33,800 28,600-34,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,200 35,500-36,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 28,400-33,500
Amravati 100 28,200-33,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,000-34,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500,
Washim - 34,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,186
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 730 730
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil Solvent 660 660
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil Solvent 660 650
Cottonseed refined oil 660 660
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 706 706
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
706 706
JALNA
Soyoil refined
710 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 708 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710,
Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 708, Supa - 711, Sangli - 712.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,700-29,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,200
Akola -28,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,700,
Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,900, Nanded - 30,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.7 degree Celsius (65.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 25 and 19 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
