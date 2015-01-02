Nagpur, Jan 2 Barring a healthy rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in marriage season demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally on Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil oprices also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in rainy day sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil. SOYMEAL * Prices recovered strongly here on increased demand from local traders amid weak arrival from crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down here on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices. Heavy rains since past two days affected trading activity Nearly 1,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,500 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,000 28,000-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,100 28,100-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,200 35,500-36,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,800-33,100 Amravati 100 28,000-33,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,600-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 33,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,186 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 649 649 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,460 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 695 695 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 698 NANDED Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 698, Koosnoor - 701, Solapur - 696, Supa - 700, Sangli - 698. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 28,900-29,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,200 Akola -29,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,700, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.7 degree Celsius (78.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.3 degree Celsius (63.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 22 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *