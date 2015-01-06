Nagpur, Jan 6 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on increased seasonal demand by vanaspati millers amid a firming global
trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malysian palm recovered strongly. Healthy
hike on NCDEX in soyabean oil in last three sessions and reported demand from South-based
traders also pushed up prices, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil today ruled steady thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices.
Nearly 1,800 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-34,200 28,300-33,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-34,300 28,400-33,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,900-36,500 35,900-36,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 28,400-33,800
Amravati 100 28,500-34,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,200-33,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 34,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,900,
Washim - 34,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,186
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 690
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 650
Cottonseed refined 670 660
Cottonseed solvent 650 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 910 910
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500
Sunflower oil refined 730 730
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 694 689
Soyoil Solvent 654 650
Cottonseed refined 670 660
Cottonseed solvent 650 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 695 689
Soyoil Solvent 655 650
Cottonseed refined oil 670 660
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 640
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 704 700
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
702 698
JALNA
Soyoil refined
705 699
NANDED
Soyoil refined 705 698
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705,
Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 703,
Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 704, Supa - 706, Sangli - 707.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,200
Akola -29,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,700, Hingoli - 29,900,
Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.9 degree Celsius (55.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.7 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 25 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *