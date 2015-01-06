Nagpur, Jan 6 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased seasonal demand by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malysian palm recovered strongly. Healthy hike on NCDEX in soyabean oil in last three sessions and reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. Nearly 1,800 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-34,200 28,300-33,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-34,300 28,400-33,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,900-36,500 35,900-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,400-33,800 Amravati 100 28,500-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,200-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 34,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,900, Washim - 34,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,500-2,186 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 650 Cottonseed refined 670 660 Cottonseed solvent 650 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 910 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 694 689 Soyoil Solvent 654 650 Cottonseed refined 670 660 Cottonseed solvent 650 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 689 Soyoil Solvent 655 650 Cottonseed refined oil 670 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 704 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 702 698 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 699 NANDED Soyoil refined 705 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705, Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 704, Parbhani - 703, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 704, Supa - 706, Sangli - 707. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,200 Akola -29,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,700, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.9 degree Celsius (55.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.7 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 25 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *