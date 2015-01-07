Nagpur, Jan 7 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally Malaysian plam oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued to reported up on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing regions. Further rise in soyabean oil, repeated enquiries from South-based plants and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted prices here. Nearly 1,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,300 28,000-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,400 28,100-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,900-36,500 35,900-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,600-33,700 Amravati 100 27,900-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,000-33,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,700, Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,128 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 702 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 661 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 910 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,500 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 661 659 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 701 699 Soyoil Solvent 661 659 Cottonseed refined oil 690 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 670 670 DHULIA Soyoil refined 711 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 705 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 711, Solapur - 712, Supa - 713, Sangli - 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,700-30,000 29,700-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,700 Akola -29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,200, Hingoli - 30,400, Jalna - 30,700, Koosnoor - 30,600, Latur - 30,900, Nanded - 31,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 6.9 degree Celsius (44.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *