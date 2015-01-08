Nagpur, Jan 8 Major edible oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil prices today zoomed up here on good marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. * Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils as overseas oil prices recovered by about fifteen dollar per tonne in last eight days. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted nearly steady in thin trading activity here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased seasonal demand from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 2,000 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,400 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-34,300 29,200-34,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-34,400 29,300-34,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,200 36,000-36,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,600-33,800 Amravati 100 28,900-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,000-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,400, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,900, Washim - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,128 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 714 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 668 Cottonseed refined 700 690 Cottonseed solvent 680 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,500 Sunflower oil refined 740 730 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 702 Soyoil Solvent 668 659 Cottonseed refined 695 690 Cottonseed solvent 675 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 709 503 Soyoil Solvent 669 663 Cottonseed refined oil 698 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 670 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 722 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 720 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 720, Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 722, Supa - 723, Sangli - 721. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,700-30,000 29,700-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,700 Akola -29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,200, Hingoli - 30,400, Jalna - 30,700, Koosnoor - 30,600, Latur - 30,900, Nanded - 31,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 8.7 degree Celsius (47.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *