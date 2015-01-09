Nagpur, Jan 9 The rising trend in groundnut and sunflower oil remained unabated
for the fifth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise
further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm
overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong because of sharp rise in groundnut producing regions
and weak supply here, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled
steady sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-
taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international
overseas oil market also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved
down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp
fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
About 2,000 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-34,300 29,600-34,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-34,400 29,700-34,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 28,500-33,800
Amravati 100 28,800-34,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,000-33,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,400, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,900,
Washim - 34,700, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,128
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 711
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 671 661
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 920
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,510
Sunflower oil refined 750 740
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 706 706
Soyoil Solvent 666 666
Cottonseed refined 695 696
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 707 707
Soyoil Solvent 667 667
Cottonseed refined oil 698 698
Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 718 718
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
720 720
JALNA
Soyoil refined
717 717
NANDED
Soyoil refined 718 718
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 7231,
Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 721, Pachora - 721, Parbhani - 720,
Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 720, Supa - 721, Sangli - 719.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,200-29,500 29,700-30,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,200
Akola -29,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,700, Hingoli - 29,900,
Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
6.2 degree Celsius (43.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 07 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *