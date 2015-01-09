Nagpur, Jan 9 The rising trend in groundnut and sunflower oil remained unabated for the fifth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong because of sharp rise in groundnut producing regions and weak supply here, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international overseas oil market also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 2,000 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-34,300 29,600-34,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-34,400 29,700-34,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,500-33,800 Amravati 100 28,800-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,000-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,400, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,900, Washim - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,128 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 711 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 671 661 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,510 Sunflower oil refined 750 740 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil Solvent 666 666 Cottonseed refined 695 696 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil Solvent 667 667 Cottonseed refined oil 698 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 718 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 7231, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 721, Pachora - 721, Parbhani - 720, Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 720, Supa - 721, Sangli - 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,200-29,500 29,700-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,200 Akola -29,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,700, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,200, Koosnoor - 30,100, Latur - 30,400, Nanded - 30,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 6.2 degree Celsius (43.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 07 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *