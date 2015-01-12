Nagpur, Jan 11 Barring a sharp rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally in Malaysian palm oil and good demand in physical section also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international overseas oil market also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabena oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 1,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,300 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-34,400 29,600-34,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-34,500 29,700-34,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,700-33,900 Amravati 100 29,400-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,000-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,900, Washim - 34,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 50 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,128 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 716 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 676 669 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 712 Soyoil Solvent 678 670 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 719 714 Soyoil Solvent 679 672 Cottonseed refined oil 698 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 724 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 726 721 JALNA Soyoil refined 727 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 727 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 729, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 725, Supa - 723, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 29,000-29,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,500, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.8 degree Celsius (82.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 7.5 degree Celsius (45.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *