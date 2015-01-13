Nagpur, Jan 13 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil today ruled steady sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready
position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality
arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX, fresh fall in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing regions also pulled
down prices.
About 1,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,300
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-33,900 29,600-34,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-34,000 29,700-34,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 28,400-33,500
Amravati 200 28,200-33,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 150 28,900-33,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,700,
Washim - 34,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 100 1,900-2,100 1,800-2,100
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 716 716
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 676 676
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 718 718
Soyoil Solvent 678 678
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 719 719
Soyoil Solvent 679 679
Cottonseed refined oil 698 698
Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 724 724
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
726 726
JALNA
Soyoil refined
727 727
NANDED
Soyoil refined 727 727
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 729,
Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 725,
Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 725, Supa - 723, Sangli - 725.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,500,
Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
7.2 degree Celsius (45.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 08 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *