Nagpur, Jan 13 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing regions also pulled down prices. About 1,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,300 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,900 29,600-34,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-34,000 29,700-34,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 28,400-33,500 Amravati 200 28,200-33,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 150 28,900-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,700, Washim - 34,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,900-2,100 1,800-2,100 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 716 716 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 676 676 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 719 719 Soyoil Solvent 679 679 Cottonseed refined oil 698 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 724 724 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 726 726 JALNA Soyoil refined 727 727 NANDED Soyoil refined 727 727 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 729, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 725, Supa - 723, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,500, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 7.2 degree Celsius (45.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *