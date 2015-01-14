Nagpur, Jan 14 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers for festival
season demand against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on
NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil today ruled steady sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong here on increased demand from local traders for festival season
demand from local plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in
soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also
helped to push up prices.
About 2,000 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,500 28,000-33,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,600 28,100-34,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 28,400-33,900
Amravati 100 28,200-33,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,900-34,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 100 1,900-2,100 1,800-2,100
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 716
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 676
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 719 718
Soyoil Solvent 676 673
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 720 717
Soyoil Solvent 680 677
Cottonseed refined oil 698 698
Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 726 721
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
725 723
JALNA
Soyoil refined
729 725
NANDED
Soyoil refined 728 727
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 731,
Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 727,
Koosnoor - 726, Solapur - 727, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,500,
Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
6.3 degree Celsius (48.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *