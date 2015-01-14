Nagpur, Jan 14 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers for festival season demand against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong here on increased demand from local traders for festival season demand from local plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 2,000 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,500 28,000-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,600 28,100-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 28,400-33,900 Amravati 100 28,200-33,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,900-34,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,900-2,100 1,800-2,100 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 716 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 679 676 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 719 718 Soyoil Solvent 676 673 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 717 Soyoil Solvent 680 677 Cottonseed refined oil 698 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 726 721 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 729 725 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 727 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 731, Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 727, Koosnoor - 726, Solapur - 727, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,000, Hingoli - 29,500, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,600, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 6.3 degree Celsius (48.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *