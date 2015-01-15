Nagpur, Jan 15 Soyabean today recovered further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of Makar Sankranti festival. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soybean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. About 2,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-33,400 28,000-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-33,500 28,100-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 27,400-33,400 Amravati 100 27,200-33,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,900-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,600, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,100 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 716 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 676 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 719 717 Soyoil Solvent 676 673 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 717 Soyoil Solvent 680 677 Cottonseed refined oil 698 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 726 723 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 730 727 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 726 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 731, Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 727, Koosnoor - 726, Solapur - 727, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700 Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 29,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 7.5 degree Celsius (45.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *