Nagpur, Jan 15 Soyabean today recovered further in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying
activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in
overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also
boosted prices, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil today ruled steady sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in
mood for any commitment because of Makar Sankranti festival.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local traders amid
release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved
down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No
takers to soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soybean prices and release of
stock from stockists also pulled down prices.
About 2,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-33,400 28,000-33,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-33,500 28,100-34,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 27,400-33,400
Amravati 100 27,200-33,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,900-34,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,600,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,100
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 716
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 676
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 719 717
Soyoil Solvent 676 673
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 720 717
Soyoil Solvent 680 677
Cottonseed refined oil 698 698
Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 726 723
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
725 724
JALNA
Soyoil refined
730 727
NANDED
Soyoil refined 728 726
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 731,
Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 727,
Koosnoor - 726, Solapur - 727, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700
Akola -28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 29,000,
Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 29,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
7.5 degree Celsius (45.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
