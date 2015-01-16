Nagpur, Jan 16 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in international edible oils, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady thin trading activity. * Traders expect steady condition in major edible oils here SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported weak on poor buying support from local plants amid increased arrival from producing belts. Further fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX and weak condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,000 28,000-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-33,100 28,100-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,400-32,800 Amravati 100 27,200-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,300-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,300, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,100 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 680 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 719 719 Soyoil Solvent 676 676 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 720 Soyoil Solvent 680 680 Cottonseed refined oil 698 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 726 726 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 730 730 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 731, Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 727, Koosnoor - 726, Solapur - 727, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,800-28,300 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700 Akola -28,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 29,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 8.6 degree Celsius (47.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *