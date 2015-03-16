Nagpur, Mar 16 Barring a fall in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled linseed oil prices down. Good linseed crop position reports in this season and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh linseed also pulled down prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as traders adopted wait and watch move. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 627 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 587 Cottonseed refined 595 595 Cottonseed solvent 575 575 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 740 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 622 622 Soyoil Solvent 582 582 Cottonseed refined 595 595 Cottonseed solvent 575 575 AKOLA Soyoil refined 623 623 Soyoil Solvent 583 583 Cottonseed refined oil 596 596 Cottonseed solvent oil 577 577 DHULIA Soyoil refined 635 635 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 638 638 JALNA Soyoil refined 638 638 NANDED Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 638, Chalisgaon - 636, Pachora - 637, Parbhani - 640, Koosnoor - 639, Solapur - 640, Supa - 642, Sangli - 643. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,400-28,800 28,400-28,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100 Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.1 degree Celsius (95.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.5 degree Celsius (67.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 8.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open but no auction reported in soyabean and foodgrain items because of heavy rains with hailstorm yesterday evening and today morning. * * * *