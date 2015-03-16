Nagpur, Mar 16 Barring a fall in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled linseed oil prices down. Good linseed crop position reports in this season
and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh linseed also pulled down prices, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower
refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as traders adopted wait and
watch move.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 627 627
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 587 587
Cottonseed refined 595 595
Cottonseed solvent 575 575
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 740 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 622 622
Soyoil Solvent 582 582
Cottonseed refined 595 595
Cottonseed solvent 575 575
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 623 623
Soyoil Solvent 583 583
Cottonseed refined oil 596 596
Cottonseed solvent oil 577 577
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 635 635
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
638 638
JALNA
Soyoil refined
638 638
NANDED
Soyoil refined 640 640
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640,
Baramati - 638, Chalisgaon - 636, Pachora - 637, Parbhani - 640,
Koosnoor - 639, Solapur - 640, Supa - 642, Sangli - 643.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,400-28,800 28,400-28,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100
Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200,
Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.1 degree Celsius (95.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.5 degree Celsius (67.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 8.6 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 19 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open but no auction reported in soyabean and foodgrain items
because of heavy rains with hailstorm yesterday evening and today morning.
* * * *