Nagpur, Mar 17 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil, downward trend in American soya digam, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Prediction of unseasonal rains by Met Dept affected arrival. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,200-32,500 28,300-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,300-32,600 28,400-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,700-32,000 Amravati 100 27,700-32,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,600-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,300, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 630 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 591 591 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 626 626 Soyoil Solvent 586 586 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 626 626 Soyoil Solvent 586 586 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 638 638 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 640 640 JALNA Soyoil refined 638 638 NANDED Soyoil refined 638 638 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640, Baramati - 638, Chalisgaon - 636, Pachora - 637, Parbhani - 640, Koosnoor - 639, Solapur - 640, Supa - 642, Sangli - 641. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,400-28,800 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100 Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.4 degree Celsius (68.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *