Nagpur, Mar 18 Soyabean oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards March ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, weak trend in soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,700 28,300-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,800 28,400-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 27,600-32,200 Amravati 100 27,700-32,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,600-32,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,300, Washim - 33,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 30 6,000-6,500 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 624 630 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 584 591 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 620 626 Soyoil Solvent 580 586 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 619 626 Soyoil Solvent 579 586 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 632 638 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 639 JALNA Soyoil refined 633 638 NANDED Soyoil refined 631 638 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 633, Baramati - 632, Chalisgaon - 630, Pachora - 631, Parbhani - 633, Koosnoor - 633, Solapur - 632, Supa - 634, Sangli - 634. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,400-28,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100 Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.4 degree Celsius (68.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *