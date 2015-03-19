Nagpur, Mar 19 Barring a fall in rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major edible
oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the
absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers
against adequate stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. Good arrival of rapeseed in
producing regions also affected prices, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower
refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. No trader was in mood for
any commitment, adopting wait and watch move because of weak condition in overseas
oil.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers amid good stock position in
ready segment.
SOYABEAN
* Prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality
arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, weak trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down
prices.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-32,000 28,000-32,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-32,100 28,100-32,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,600-33,000 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,800-31,700
Amravati 100 27,500-32,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,500-31,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,300, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800,
Washim - 32,900, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 624 624
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 584 584
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 620 620
Soyoil Solvent 580 580
Cottonseed refined 600 600
Cottonseed solvent 580 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 619 619
Soyoil Solvent 579 579
Cottonseed refined oil 600 600
Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 632 632
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
632 639
JALNA
Soyoil refined
633 632
NANDED
Soyoil refined 631 631
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 633,
Baramati - 632, Chalisgaon - 630, Pachora - 631, Parbhani - 633,
Koosnoor - 633, Solapur - 632, Supa - 634, Sangli - 634.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,300-28,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100
Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200,
Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
