Nagpur, Mar 19 Barring a fall in rapeseed oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. Good arrival of rapeseed in producing regions also affected prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move because of weak condition in overseas oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers amid good stock position in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,000 28,000-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,100 28,100-32,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,600-33,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,800-31,700 Amravati 100 27,500-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,500-31,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,300, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800, Washim - 32,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 624 624 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 584 584 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 620 620 Soyoil Solvent 580 580 Cottonseed refined 600 600 Cottonseed solvent 580 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 619 619 Soyoil Solvent 579 579 Cottonseed refined oil 600 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 580 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 632 632 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 632 639 JALNA Soyoil refined 633 632 NANDED Soyoil refined 631 631 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 633, Baramati - 632, Chalisgaon - 630, Pachora - 631, Parbhani - 633, Koosnoor - 633, Solapur - 632, Supa - 634, Sangli - 634. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,300-28,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100 Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *