Nagpur, Mar 20 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Short supply from local plants and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from local crushing plants in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,200 per tonne in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,700 28,000-32,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,800 28,100-32,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,600-33,000 32,600-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,800-32,200 Amravati 100 27,500-32,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,400-32,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 620 624 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 580 584 Cottonseed refined 590 600 Cottonseed solvent 570 580 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 614 620 Soyoil Solvent 574 580 Cottonseed refined 592 600 Cottonseed solvent 569 580 AKOLA Soyoil refined 615 619 Soyoil Solvent 575 579 Cottonseed refined oil 590 600 Cottonseed solvent oil 570 580 DHULIA Soyoil refined 628 631 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 626 630 JALNA Soyoil refined 627 630 NANDED Soyoil refined 628 631 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 629, Baramati - 628, Chalisgaon - 627, Pachora - 627, Parbhani - 629, Koosnoor - 628, Solapur - 629, Supa - 630, Sangli - 630. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,300-28,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100 Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.7 degree Celsius (62.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow (Saturday) on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa. * * * *