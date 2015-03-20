Nagpur, Mar 20 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported
downward trend. Short supply from local plants and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oils
also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply
from local crushing plants in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid thin
arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push
up prices.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,200 per tonne in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-32,700 28,000-32,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-32,800 28,100-32,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,600-33,000 32,600-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,800-32,200
Amravati 100 27,500-32,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,400-32,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 620 624
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 580 584
Cottonseed refined 590 600
Cottonseed solvent 570 580
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,430 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 614 620
Soyoil Solvent 574 580
Cottonseed refined 592 600
Cottonseed solvent 569 580
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 615 619
Soyoil Solvent 575 579
Cottonseed refined oil 590 600
Cottonseed solvent oil 570 580
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 628 631
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
626 630
JALNA
Soyoil refined
627 630
NANDED
Soyoil refined 628 631
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 629,
Baramati - 628, Chalisgaon - 627, Pachora - 627, Parbhani - 629,
Koosnoor - 628, Solapur - 629, Supa - 630, Sangli - 630.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,300-28,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100
Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200,
Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.7 degree Celsius (62.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 18
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow (Saturday) on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa.
* * * *