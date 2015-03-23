Nagpur, Mar 23 Barring a sharp fall in coconut KP oil on first trading session in
this weak, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers
and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled coconut oil prices down. Profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level, because of good crop position also helped to push up
prices, sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower
refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood
for any commitment because of easy condition in Malaysian palm oil.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants
amid thin arrival from producing belts. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also
helped to push up prices.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,300 per tonne in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-33,500 28,000-32,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-33,600 28,100-33,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,800-33,200 32,600-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,800-33,200
Amravati 100 27,800-33,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,200-32,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900,
Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 620 620
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 580 580
Cottonseed refined 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 614 614
Soyoil Solvent 574 574
Cottonseed refined 592 592
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 615 615
Soyoil Solvent 575 575
Cottonseed refined oil 590 590
Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 628 628
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
626 626
JALNA
Soyoil refined
627 627
NANDED
Soyoil refined 628 628
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 629,
Baramati - 628, Chalisgaon - 627, Pachora - 627, Parbhani - 629,
Koosnoor - 628, Solapur - 629, Supa - 630, Sangli - 630.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,300-28,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100
Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200,
Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.3 degree Celsius (102.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.9 degree Celsius (69.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 22
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
