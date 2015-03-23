Nagpur, Mar 23 Barring a sharp fall in coconut KP oil on first trading session in this weak, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled coconut oil prices down. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level, because of good crop position also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in Malaysian palm oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing belts. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,300 per tonne in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,500 28,000-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,600 28,100-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,800-33,200 32,600-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,800-33,200 Amravati 100 27,800-33,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,200-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900, Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,575-1,935 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 620 620 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 580 580 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 614 614 Soyoil Solvent 574 574 Cottonseed refined 592 592 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 615 615 Soyoil Solvent 575 575 Cottonseed refined oil 590 590 Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 628 628 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 626 626 JALNA Soyoil refined 627 627 NANDED Soyoil refined 628 628 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 629, Baramati - 628, Chalisgaon - 627, Pachora - 627, Parbhani - 629, Koosnoor - 628, Solapur - 629, Supa - 630, Sangli - 630. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,300-28,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100 Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.3 degree Celsius (102.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.9 degree Celsius (69.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *