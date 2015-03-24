Nagpur, Mar 24 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in lacklustre trading activity. * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on poor buying support from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,400 per tonne in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,200 29,000-32,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-33,300 29,100-32,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,800-33,200 32,800-33,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,200-33,200 Amravati 100 28,200-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,700-32,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,700, Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 50 1,600-1,720 1,575-1,935 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 620 620 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 580 580 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 614 614 Soyoil Solvent 574 574 Cottonseed refined 592 592 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 615 615 Soyoil Solvent 575 575 Cottonseed refined oil 590 590 Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 628 628 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 626 626 JALNA Soyoil refined 627 627 NANDED Soyoil refined 628 628 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 629, Baramati - 628, Chalisgaon - 627, Pachora - 627, Parbhani - 629, Koosnoor - 628, Solapur - 629, Supa - 630, Sangli - 630. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,300-28,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100 Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius (104.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.6 degree Celsius (67.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *