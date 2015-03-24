Nagpur, Mar 24 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in
Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower
refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in lacklustre
trading activity.
* Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on poor buying support from South-based traders amid
ample stock in ready segment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No
takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,400 per tonne in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-33,200 29,000-32,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-33,300 29,100-32,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,800-33,200 32,800-33,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 28,200-33,200
Amravati 100 28,200-33,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,700-32,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,700,
Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 50 1,600-1,720 1,575-1,935
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 620 620
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 580 580
Cottonseed refined 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 614 614
Soyoil Solvent 574 574
Cottonseed refined 592 592
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 615 615
Soyoil Solvent 575 575
Cottonseed refined oil 590 590
Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 628 628
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
626 626
JALNA
Soyoil refined
627 627
NANDED
Soyoil refined 628 628
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 629,
Baramati - 628, Chalisgaon - 627, Pachora - 627, Parbhani - 629,
Koosnoor - 628, Solapur - 629, Supa - 630, Sangli - 630.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,700 28,300-28,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,100
Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,200,
Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius (104.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.6 degree Celsius (67.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 22 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
