Nagpur, Mar 27 Select edible oil opened on a steady note in the Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra today as prices by and large moved in a narrow range in scattered small
trading activities and settled at last levels. Arrivals against offtake almost remained at par
which kept the prices maintaining their previous levels. No trader was in mood for any
commitment, adopting wait and watch move because downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources
said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower
refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered strongly here on increased demand from South-based traders
amid weak supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, notable
hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also
pushed up prices.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-32,800 28,000-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-32,900 28,100-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 32,800-33,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,900-32,500
Amravati 100 28,200-32,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,200-32,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,500, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500,
Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,720
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 621 621
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 581 581
Cottonseed refined 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 615 615
Soyoil Solvent 575 575
Cottonseed refined 592 592
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 616 616
Soyoil Solvent 576 576
Cottonseed refined oil 590 590
Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 629 629
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
627 627
JALNA
Soyoil refined
628 628
NANDED
Soyoil refined 630 630
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 630,
Baramati - 629, Chalisgaon - 628, Pachora - 627, Parbhani - 629,
Koosnoor - 628, Solapur - 629, Supa - 6301, Sangli - 630.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,900-29,500 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600
Akola -29,200, Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,000,
Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,500, Nanded - 30,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.0 degree Celsius (102.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.8 degree Celsius (65.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 20 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow (Saturday) on the occasion of Ram Navmi.
* * * *