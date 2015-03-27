Nagpur, Mar 27 Select edible oil opened on a steady note in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices by and large moved in a narrow range in scattered small trading activities and settled at last levels. Arrivals against offtake almost remained at par which kept the prices maintaining their previous levels. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move because downward trend in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,800 28,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,900 28,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 32,800-33,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,900-32,500 Amravati 100 28,200-32,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,200-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,500, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,720 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 621 621 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 581 581 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 615 615 Soyoil Solvent 575 575 Cottonseed refined 592 592 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 616 616 Soyoil Solvent 576 576 Cottonseed refined oil 590 590 Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 629 629 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 627 627 JALNA Soyoil refined 628 628 NANDED Soyoil refined 630 630 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 630, Baramati - 629, Chalisgaon - 628, Pachora - 627, Parbhani - 629, Koosnoor - 628, Solapur - 629, Supa - 6301, Sangli - 630. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,900-29,500 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola -29,200, Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,000, Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,500, Nanded - 30,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.0 degree Celsius (102.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.8 degree Celsius (65.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow (Saturday) on the occasion of Ram Navmi. * * * *