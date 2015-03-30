Nagpur, Mar 29 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, sunflower and rapeseed oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil because of good overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed firm tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains since past two days. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,300 per tonne in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,200 28,000-32,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,300 28,100-32,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,500-32,900 Amravati 100 28,000-32,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,700-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800, Washim - 33,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,720 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 616 621 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 576 581 Cottonseed refined 590 590 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 740 750 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 610 615 Soyoil Solvent 570 575 Cottonseed refined 592 592 Cottonseed solvent 570 570 AKOLA Soyoil refined 611 614 Soyoil Solvent 571 575 Cottonseed refined oil 590 590 Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570 DHULIA Soyoil refined 624 627 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 624 627 JALNA Soyoil refined 623 625 NANDED Soyoil refined 625 629 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 625, Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 624, Pachora - 622, Parbhani - 624, Koosnoor - 623, Solapur - 624, Supa - 626, Sangli - 625. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,900-29,500 28,900-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600 Akola -29,200, Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,000, Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,500, Nanded - 30,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.6 degree Celsius (99.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers accompanied by hailstorm likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *