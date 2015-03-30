Nagpur, Mar 29 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends
in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible
oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, sunflower and rapeseed oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand
from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil because of good overseas supply.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed firm tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains since past two days.
Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based
plants also pushed up prices.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,300 per tonne in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-33,200 28,000-32,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-33,300 28,100-32,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,500-32,900
Amravati 100 28,000-32,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,700-33,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800,
Washim - 33,900, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,000-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,720
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 616 621
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 576 581
Cottonseed refined 590 590
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
Groundnut oil (loose) 930 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 740 750
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 610 615
Soyoil Solvent 570 575
Cottonseed refined 592 592
Cottonseed solvent 570 570
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 611 614
Soyoil Solvent 571 575
Cottonseed refined oil 590 590
Cottonseed solvent oil 570 570
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 624 627
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
624 627
JALNA
Soyoil refined
623 625
NANDED
Soyoil refined 625 629
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 625,
Baramati - 624, Chalisgaon - 624, Pachora - 622, Parbhani - 624,
Koosnoor - 623, Solapur - 624, Supa - 626, Sangli - 625.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,900-29,500 28,900-29,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,600
Akola -29,200, Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,000,
Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,500, Nanded - 30,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.6 degree Celsius (99.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers accompanied by hailstorm likely towards
evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 24 degree Celsius
respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *