Nagpur, Apr 7 The rising trend in groundnut oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm trend in producing regions. Sentiment remained strong because of weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas edible oil. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, firm trend in overseas soyabean prices, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-34,700 28,600-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-34,800 28,700-33,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,500-34,000 Amravati 100 28,000-34,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,700-34,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,300, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,500, Malkapur - 35,100, Latur - 35,600, Nanded - 35,800, Washim - 35,200, Solapur - 35,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,720 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 635 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 595 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 960 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,580 1,570 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 730 730 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,520 2,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 633 633 Soyoil Solvent 593 593 Cottonseed refined 615 615 Cottonseed solvent 605 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil Solvent 592 592 Cottonseed refined oil 610 610 Cottonseed solvent oil 590 590 DHULIA Soyoil refined 644 644 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 643 643 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 645 NANDED Soyoil refined 644 644 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 644, Supa - 646, Sangli - 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,600 Akola -29,500, Washim - 30,000, Dhulia - 30,400, Hingoli - 30,500, Jalna - 30,800, Koosnoor - 30,800, Latur - 30,500, Nanded - 30,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (103.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a, lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *