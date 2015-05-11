Nagpur, May 11 Major edible oil prices recovered strongly in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the second largest grower, reportedly rose handsomely. Healthy rise in American soya digam prices, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and rapeseed oil today zoomed up here on renewed marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of firm trend in overseas soymeal prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and easy trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-39,200 35,000-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-39,300 35,000-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-40,000 39,000-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,700-39,900 Amravati 100 34,400-38,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,700-39,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,800, Hingoli - 40,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 40,700, Latur - 40,600, Nanded - 40,700, Washim - 40,900, Solapur - 41,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 655 647 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 615 610 Cottonseed refined 640 630 Cottonseed solvent 620 612 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,630 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 800 790 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 652 649 Soyoil Solvent 612 604 Cottonseed refined 638 629 Cottonseed solvent 618 612 AKOLA Soyoil refined 653 648 Soyoil Solvent 613 606 Cottonseed refined oil 639 629 Cottonseed solvent oil 619 612 DHULIA Soyoil refined 661 651 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 662 654 JALNA Soyoil refined 664 658 NANDED Soyoil refined 663 658 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 665, Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 662, Parbhani - 662, Koosnoor - 661, Solapur - 664, Supa - 662, Sangli - 665. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,000 Akola -39,700, Washim - 40,500, Dhulia - 40,300, Hingoli - 40,100, Jalna - 40,200, Koosnoor - 40,500, Latur - 39,900, Nanded - 40,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 40,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (108.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *