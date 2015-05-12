Nagpur, May 12 In range-bound trade, major edible and non-edible oil prices
remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of
worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor.
Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for
any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of reports of tremors in parts of
country, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions increased buying support from local crushing plants amid
weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-41,100 34,000-39,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-41,200 34,100-39,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,000-40,000 39,000-40,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,700-40,500
Amravati 100 33,400-39,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,900-40,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,900, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,400, Malkapur - 40,900, Latur - 40,800, Nanded - 40,700,
Washim - 40,900, Solapur - 41,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 655 655
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 615 615
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,630 1,630
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 740 740
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 652 652
Soyoil Solvent 612 612
Cottonseed refined 638 638
Cottonseed solvent 618 618
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 653 653
Soyoil Solvent 613 613
Cottonseed refined oil 639 639
Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 661 661
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
662 662
JALNA
Soyoil refined
664 664
NANDED
Soyoil refined 663 663
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 665,
Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 662, Parbhani - 662,
Koosnoor - 661, Solapur - 664, Supa - 662, Sangli - 665.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,000
Akola -39,700, Washim - 40,500, Dhulia - 40,300, Hingoli - 40,100,
Jalna - 40,200, Koosnoor - 40,500, Latur - 39,500, Nanded - 40,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 40,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.0 degree Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.2 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *