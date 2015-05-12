Nagpur, May 12 In range-bound trade, major edible and non-edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of reports of tremors in parts of country, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-41,100 34,000-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-41,200 34,100-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-40,000 39,000-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,700-40,500 Amravati 100 33,400-39,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,900-40,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,900, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,400, Malkapur - 40,900, Latur - 40,800, Nanded - 40,700, Washim - 40,900, Solapur - 41,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 655 655 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 615 615 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,630 1,630 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 652 652 Soyoil Solvent 612 612 Cottonseed refined 638 638 Cottonseed solvent 618 618 AKOLA Soyoil refined 653 653 Soyoil Solvent 613 613 Cottonseed refined oil 639 639 Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619 DHULIA Soyoil refined 661 661 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 662 662 JALNA Soyoil refined 664 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 663 663 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 665, Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 662, Parbhani - 662, Koosnoor - 661, Solapur - 664, Supa - 662, Sangli - 665. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 40,000-40,500 40,000-40,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,000 Akola -39,700, Washim - 40,500, Dhulia - 40,300, Hingoli - 40,100, Jalna - 40,200, Koosnoor - 40,500, Latur - 39,500, Nanded - 40,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 40,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.0 degree Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *