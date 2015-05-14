Nagpur, May 14 Linseed and rapeseed oil, in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in these oil picked up because of poor crop position reports in this season. Trading activity in other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas oil and fresh fall on NCDEX, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in slughish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in linseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today nosedived here on poor buying support from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. Downward trend in overseas soymeal prices also pulled down prices here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and weak condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-38,800 32,000-39,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-38,900 32,100-39,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,000-40,000 39,000-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,200-38,700 Amravati 100 31,700-38,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,400-38,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,400, Hingoli - 39,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,700, Malkapur - 39,400, Latur - 39,300, Nanded - 39,200, Washim - 39,100, Solapur - 39,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 655 655 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 615 615 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,040 1,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 750 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 652 652 Soyoil Solvent 612 612 Cottonseed refined 638 638 Cottonseed solvent 618 618 AKOLA Soyoil refined 653 653 Soyoil Solvent 613 613 Cottonseed refined oil 639 639 Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619 DHULIA Soyoil refined 661 661 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 662 662 JALNA Soyoil refined 664 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 663 663 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 665, Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 662, Parbhani - 662, Koosnoor - 661, Solapur - 664, Supa - 662, Sangli - 665. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,400-38,000 38,200-38,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000 Akola -37,500, Washim - 37,500, Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - 37,700, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 37,300, Nanded - 37,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.1 degree Celsius (107.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * *