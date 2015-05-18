Nagpur, May 18 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up good rally in overseas oil prices. Fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, castor oil zoomed up here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing region. Reports about weak crop position in this season also activated stockists. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in castor oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, good hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-40,000 33,000-39,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-40,100 33,100-39,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,200-40,000 39,200-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,400-39,300 Amravati 100 32,900-39,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,500-39,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,400, Hingoli - 39,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,000, Malkapur - 40,000, Latur - 40,200, Nanded - 39,900, Washim - 39,900, Solapur - 40,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 657 653 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 617 613 Cottonseed refined 643 640 Cottonseed solvent 623 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,040 1,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 654 650 Soyoil Solvent 614 610 Cottonseed refined 642 638 Cottonseed solvent 622 618 AKOLA Soyoil refined 653 650 Soyoil Solvent 613 610 Cottonseed refined oil 642 639 Cottonseed solvent oil 622 619 DHULIA Soyoil refined 662 659 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 662 660 JALNA Soyoil refined 663 662 NANDED Soyoil refined 662 661 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 665, Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 664, Pachora - 663, Parbhani - 665, Koosnoor - 662, Solapur - 665, Supa - 663, Sangli - 666. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,100-37,500 36,800-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,700 Akola -37,000, Washim - 37,200, Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 37,800, Latur - 37,700, Nanded - 37,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.1 degree Celsius (107.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.2 degree Celsius (79.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *