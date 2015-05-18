Nagpur, May 18 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global
trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up good rally in overseas oil prices. Fresh rise on
NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In non-edible section, castor oil zoomed up here on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid thin supply from producing region. Reports about weak crop position in
this season also activated stockists.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut
KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in castor oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short
supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, good hike in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also
helped to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-40,000 33,000-39,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-40,100 33,100-39,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,200-40,000 39,200-40,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,400-39,300
Amravati 100 32,900-39,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,500-39,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,400, Hingoli - 39,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 40,000, Malkapur - 40,000, Latur - 40,200, Nanded - 39,900,
Washim - 39,900, Solapur - 40,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 657 653
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 617 613
Cottonseed refined 643 640
Cottonseed solvent 623 620
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,040 1,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,640
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 654 650
Soyoil Solvent 614 610
Cottonseed refined 642 638
Cottonseed solvent 622 618
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 653 650
Soyoil Solvent 613 610
Cottonseed refined oil 642 639
Cottonseed solvent oil 622 619
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 662 659
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
662 660
JALNA
Soyoil refined
663 662
NANDED
Soyoil refined 662 661
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 665,
Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 664, Pachora - 663, Parbhani - 665,
Koosnoor - 662, Solapur - 665, Supa - 663, Sangli - 666.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,100-37,500 36,800-37,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,700
Akola -37,000, Washim - 37,200, Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,800,
Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 37,800, Latur - 37,700, Nanded - 37,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.1 degree Celsius (107.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.2 degree Celsius (79.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 27 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *