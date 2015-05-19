Nagpur, May 19 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in groundnut producing regions also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further hike in groundnut oils here. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-38,700 35,000-39,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-38,800 35,100-39,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,200-40,000 39,200-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,400-38,300 Amravati 100 34,900-38,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,500-38,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,400, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,000, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - 39,200, Nanded - 39,200, Washim - 38,900, Solapur - 39,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 653 653 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 613 613 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,650 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil Solvent 610 610 Cottonseed refined 638 638 Cottonseed solvent 618 618 AKOLA Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil Solvent 610 610 Cottonseed refined oil 639 639 Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619 DHULIA Soyoil refined 659 659 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 660 660 JALNA Soyoil refined 662 662 NANDED Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 663, Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 664, Pachora - 663, Parbhani - 665, Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 663, Supa - 661, Sangli - 664. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,100-37,500 37,100-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,700 Akola -37,000, Washim - 37,200, Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 37,800, Latur - 37,700, Nanded - 37,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.6 degree Celsius (110.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *