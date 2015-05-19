Nagpur, May 19 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in groundnut producing
regions also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut
KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further hike in groundnut oils here. Trading activity in other edible
oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward
trend in overseas oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-38,700 35,000-39,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-38,800 35,100-39,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,200-40,000 39,200-40,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,400-38,300
Amravati 100 34,900-38,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,500-38,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,400, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 39,000, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - 39,200, Nanded - 39,200,
Washim - 38,900, Solapur - 39,300.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 653 653
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 613 613
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,650 1,640
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 650 650
Soyoil Solvent 610 610
Cottonseed refined 638 638
Cottonseed solvent 618 618
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 650 650
Soyoil Solvent 610 610
Cottonseed refined oil 639 639
Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 659 659
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
660 660
JALNA
Soyoil refined
662 662
NANDED
Soyoil refined 661 661
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 663,
Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 664, Pachora - 663, Parbhani - 665,
Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 663, Supa - 661, Sangli - 664.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,100-37,500 37,100-37,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,700
Akola -37,000, Washim - 37,200, Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,800,
Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 37,800, Latur - 37,700, Nanded - 37,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.6 degree Celsius (110.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 27 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
