Nagpur, May 20 The rising trend in groundnut oil remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the marriage season, amid a firm trend in producing regions.
Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut
KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight
supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up
prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-38,800 35,000-38,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-38,900 35,100-38,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,200-40,000 39,200-40,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,400-38,400
Amravati 100 34,900-38,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,600-38,4500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,400, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 39,200, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - 39,300, Nanded - 39,300,
Washim - 38,900, Solapur - 39,300.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 653 653
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 613 613
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,060 1,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,660 1,650
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 750 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 650 650
Soyoil Solvent 610 610
Cottonseed refined 638 638
Cottonseed solvent 618 618
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 650 650
Soyoil Solvent 610 610
Cottonseed refined oil 639 639
Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 659 659
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
660 660
JALNA
Soyoil refined
662 662
NANDED
Soyoil refined 661 661
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 663,
Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 664, Pachora - 663, Parbhani - 665,
Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 663, Supa - 661, Sangli - 664.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,200-37,600 37,100-37,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,700
Akola -37,100, Washim - 37,300, Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 37,800,
Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 37,800, Latur - 37,700, Nanded - 37,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 46.9 degree Celsius (116.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 47 and 29 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *