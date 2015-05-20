Nagpur, May 20 The rising trend in groundnut oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the marriage season, amid a firm trend in producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-38,800 35,000-38,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-38,900 35,100-38,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,200-40,000 39,200-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,400-38,400 Amravati 100 34,900-38,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,600-38,4500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,400, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,200, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - 39,300, Nanded - 39,300, Washim - 38,900, Solapur - 39,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 653 653 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 613 613 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,060 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,660 1,650 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 750 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil Solvent 610 610 Cottonseed refined 638 638 Cottonseed solvent 618 618 AKOLA Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil Solvent 610 610 Cottonseed refined oil 639 639 Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619 DHULIA Soyoil refined 659 659 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 660 660 JALNA Soyoil refined 662 662 NANDED Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 663, Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 664, Pachora - 663, Parbhani - 665, Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 663, Supa - 661, Sangli - 664. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,200-37,600 37,100-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,700 Akola -37,100, Washim - 37,300, Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 37,800, Latur - 37,700, Nanded - 37,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.9 degree Celsius (116.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 47 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *