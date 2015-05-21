Nagpur, May 21 Groundnut, sunflower of edible section and linseed in non-edible
section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by
vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in these oil picked
up because of poor crop position reports in this season. Trading activity other major edible
oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh rise in overseas
oil prices, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported strong on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight
supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-37,000 34,000-37,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-37,100 34,100-37,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,400-37,400
Amravati 100 32,900-37,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,600-37,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,400, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,200, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 38,300, Nanded - 38,300,
Washim - 38,500, Solapur - 38,300.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 653 653
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 613 613
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,070 1,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,670 1,660
Sunflower oil refined 810 800
Linseed oil 760 750
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 650 650
Soyoil Solvent 610 610
Cottonseed refined 638 638
Cottonseed solvent 618 618
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 650 650
Soyoil Solvent 610 610
Cottonseed refined oil 639 639
Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 659 659
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
660 660
JALNA
Soyoil refined
662 662
NANDED
Soyoil refined 661 661
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 663,
Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 664, Pachora - 663, Parbhani - 665,
Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 663, Supa - 661, Sangli - 664.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,400-38,000 37,100-37,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000
Akola -37,500, Washim - 37,800, Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,400,
Jalna - 38,400, Koosnoor - 38,400, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 38,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 47.0 degree Celsius (116.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
29.3 degree Celsius (84.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 48 and 30 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *