Nagpur, May 21 Groundnut, sunflower of edible section and linseed in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in these oil picked up because of poor crop position reports in this season. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh rise in overseas oil prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-37,000 34,000-37,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-37,100 34,100-37,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,400-37,400 Amravati 100 32,900-37,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,600-37,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,400, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,200, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 38,300, Nanded - 38,300, Washim - 38,500, Solapur - 38,300. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,920 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 653 653 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 613 613 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,070 1,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,670 1,660 Sunflower oil refined 810 800 Linseed oil 760 750 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil Solvent 610 610 Cottonseed refined 638 638 Cottonseed solvent 618 618 AKOLA Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil Solvent 610 610 Cottonseed refined oil 639 639 Cottonseed solvent oil 619 619 DHULIA Soyoil refined 659 659 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 660 660 JALNA Soyoil refined 662 662 NANDED Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 663, Baramati - 661, Chalisgaon - 664, Pachora - 663, Parbhani - 665, Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 663, Supa - 661, Sangli - 664. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,400-38,000 37,100-37,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000 Akola -37,500, Washim - 37,800, Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - 38,400, Koosnoor - 38,400, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 38,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 47.0 degree Celsius (116.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius (84.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 48 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *